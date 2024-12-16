New Delhi, December 16: A truck carrying gravel (crushed stone) from Rajasthan to Ghaziabad collided with a roadside tree on Rao Tula Ram Marg in South Moti Bagh in the early hours of Monday. Speaking to ANI, the truck driver explained that the accident happened due to a taxi driver who tried to overtake and suddenly applied the brakes. Delhi Road Accident: 3-Year-Old Child Dies After Being Hit by Gramin Seva Tempo in Vasant Kunj; Driver Arrested.

"We were travelling from Rajasthan to Ghaziabad. A taxi driver tried to overtake and suddenly put the brake. The taxi had passengers in it and to protect those passengers, I manoeuvred the truck in this direction to protect the lives of those who were in the taxi. There was very little damage to the taxi and he fled," the truck driver said. Recently, a 3-year-old child tragically died after being struck by a Gramin Seva tempo near JJ Bandhu camp in the Vasant Kunj area of southwest Delhi on December 12. Delhi Road Accident: 2 Drunk Riders Injured as Bike Crashes into Pole Near Moolchand Flyover in Defence Colony, Video Surfaces.

Truck Carrying Gravel Hits Roadside Tree

#WATCH | Delhi | A truck carrying gravel (crushed stone) from Rajasthan to Ghaziabad hits a roadside tree on Rao Tula Ram Marg in South Moti Bagh pic.twitter.com/JJ3Recykiq — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2024

The child was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj but, was declared brought dead by the attending doctors. The police later tracked down the offending vehicle, and the driver, identified as Rohit, was arrested.

