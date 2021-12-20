Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 20 (ANI): Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das pledged to support the Assam government politically, and the move was welcomed by BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

Das, however, has not joined the BJP yet.

Also Read | Pune: 6 Men Including Constable Arrested for Kidnapping 33-Year-Old in Shirur.

"Moved by PM Narendra Modi's vision of development, MLA of Raha of Congress, Sri Sashi Kanta Das has pledged his commitment to support Assam government politically. This is exemplary and will strengthen governance. I and BJP Assam President Bhabesh Kalita hail this decision," tweeted the Chief Minister.

Das also addressed the reporters after meeting the Chief Minister. He said, "I met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over certain development projects related to his constituency and am still a member of the Congress.

Also Read | Year Ender 2021: From INS Karanj To Light Combat Helicopters, Here Is The List Of ‘Make In India’ Defence Equipment Inducted Into Indian Armed Forces During The Year.

Das added, "Meeting the Chief Minister of the state does not mean I will join the BJP. I met him because I want development in my constituency."

He added that just because he was from the opposition no rule bars him from meeting the CM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)