New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking an immediate discussion on the United States' decision to impose retaliatory tariffs on Indian exports. The move follows US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, citing high import duties and trade restrictions imposed by India.

Gogoi, in his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, emphasised the "urgent and pressing" need to debate the economic ramifications of these tariffs. He warned that the increased tariffs would severely impact price-sensitive sectors such as textiles, jewelry, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, reducing their competitiveness in the American market.

"It is concerning that despite multiple rounds of trade discussions, an amicable resolution has not yet been reached. The government must take urgent diplomatic and trade countermeasures to safeguard the interests of Indian exporters and workers dependent on these industries," Gogoi stated in his motion.

He mentioned that these tariffs would impact some sectors, "The move could hurt price-sensitive sectors like textiles, jewellery, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, reducing their competitiveness in the American market."

Gogoi pointed out that India's reciprocal tariffs were significantly higher than those of China (67%), Japan (46.4%), and South Korea (50%), making Indian exports less competitive compared to global rivals like the European Union (20%) and the United Kingdom (10%). He warned that these measures could discourage foreign investment, slow technological progress, and push US businesses to relocate operations to alternative markets like Vietnam and Indonesia.

"This issue has severe economic ramifications and requires the House's immediate attention," he urged, calling on the government to outline its strategy to mitigate the damage and protect India's trade interests.

President Trump justified the tariffs as a necessary countermeasure against what he described as India's unfair trade practices, including a 70 per cent duty on motorcycles and other trade barriers. He also accused India of currency manipulation, further straining trade relations between the two nations. (ANI)

