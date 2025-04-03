Mumbai, April 3: Shillong Teer Results for April 3, 2025, are eagerly awaited by lottery enthusiasts across Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer result, along with the Shillong Teer Result Chart, will be published online today, allowing players to check the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), this traditional archery-based lottery game is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The results for both rounds will be available on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

Shillong Teer is a unique lottery game where winners are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. Played in two rounds, the first round begins at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round. The game blends skill and chance, making it a thrilling experience for participants. Today’s results will reveal the lucky numbers that could bring fortune to many hopeful players. As thousands await the announcement, let’s take a closer look at how the game works and where to check the latest Shillong Teer Result updates. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 02 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on April 03, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer results for April 3, 2025, will be announced in two rounds, with Round 1 results released in the afternoon and Round 2 results following shortly after. Players can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart and winning numbers on official websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. To view the results, visit any of these portals and look for the option “Shillong Teer Result for April 3, 2025.” Participants can also check the Shillong Teer results below. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Played from Monday to Saturday in Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game regulated by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The game takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong, where archers shoot arrows in two rounds: Round 1 at 10:30 AM and Round 2 later in the day. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, making it an officially recognized form of betting in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).