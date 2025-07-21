New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has moved a notice to seek an adjournment motion in the House on Monday to discuss the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament ,which begins today.

Giving a notice to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha, Gogoi wrote, "I seek to move an adjournment of the business of the House to discuss a matter of urgent national importance: the terror attack in Pahalgam, India's military response through Operation Sindoor, and the political and diplomatic developments that followed."

He raised concerns over the alleged role of US President Donald Trump in the ceasefire during the Operation Sindoor.

The Congress MP wrote, "First, the sudden announcement of a ceasefire after the operation without briefing Parliament- has created confusion about its terms, timing, and stakeholders. Second, the President of the United States made controversial claims suggesting the ceasefire was externally brokered and that he personally intervened with Pakistan's military leadership. These statements, if unchallenged, risk undermining India's sovereign standing in regional security."

"Third, the Chief of Defence Staff made public remarks on the nature and location of Operation Sindoor at an international forum, raising questions about the protocols governing strategic disclosures," the notice read.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh moved a request for the Suspension of Business in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of shutdown and merger of government schools, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh wrote to the Secretary General of the Upper House under Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of Rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha).

Earlier today, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain moved a notice of motion in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in Bihar, conducted months ahead of the legislative assembly elections in the state.

In a notice given to the General Secretary of the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), the Congress MP urged the house to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin today and will continue till August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days. (ANI)

