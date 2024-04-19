Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 19 (ANI): Manickam Tagore, Congress MP from Virudhunagar constituency in Tamil Nadu, who is re-contesting from the seat, cast his vote at Thirunagar in Madurai district on Friday.

"Voted with Subhashini for INDIA at Thirunagar in Virudhunagar Parliamentary segment #Vote4INDIA," Tagore said in a post on X later.

BJP has fielded actor turned-politician Raadhika Sarathkumar and DMDK has fielded Vijaya Prabhakaran from Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency is known as the birthplace of K Kamraj, one of the tallest leaders in Tamil Nadu politics lies. It is home to many cracker manufacturing units, matchbox and handloom units as well as offset printing presses.

The average voter turnout in 39 constituencies of Tamil Nadu where Lok Sabha elections are underway stood at 39.51 per cent till 1 pm as per the data released by the Election Commission of India.

The south Parliament constituency of Chennai recorded a voter turnout of 28.92 per cent till 1 pm whereas the Chennai north constituency witnessed 29.05voter turnout.

Voting percentage in other constituencies is - Arakkonam- 40.30 per cent, Arani- 44.16, Chidambaram-37.76 per cent, Coimbatore-35.89 per cent, Cuddalore-37.84 per cent, Dharmapuri-40.70 per cent, Dindigul-42.12 per cent, Eorde- 43.54 per cent, Kallakurichi-46.06 per cent, Kacheepuram-39.92 per cent, Kanniyakumari-37.86 per cent, Karur- 46.23 per cent, Krishnagiri-39.78 per cent, Madurai-35.79 per cent, Mayiladuthurai-40.50 per cent.

It is 42.05 percent in Nagapattinam, Namakkal-46.31 per cent, Nilgris-40.88 per cent, Perambalur-45.86 per cent, Pollachi-40.08 per cent, Ramanathapuram-40.90 per cent, Salem-46.89 per cent, Sivganga-34.10 per cent, Sriperumbudur-30.65 per cent, Tenkasi-39.91 per cent, Thanjavur-41.14 per cent, Theni-41.28 per cent, Thoothukkudi-39.11 per cent, Tiruchirappalli-38.13 per cent, Tirunelveli-38.24 per cent, Tiruppur-44.08 per cent, Tiruvallur-38.55 per cent, Tiruvannamalai- 41.74 per cent, Vallore-39.5 per cent, Viluppuram-43.84 per cent and Virudhunagar-42.19 per cent.

All 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu are going to the polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. A total of 102 seats across 21 states and UTs are going to polls in the first phase of voting which began at 7 am. The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases and votes will be counted on June 4.

The DMK-led alliance had done very well in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, winning 38 of 39 seats. (ANI)

