New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, seeking to suspend the regular business of the House to discuss urgent concerns regarding alleged aberrations in the higher judiciary.

In the notice, he alleged that aberrations in the judiciary, according to Tewari, have raised concerns within the legal community and among citizens across the country.

Also Read | Prasanna Sankar vs Dhivya: Rippling Co-Founder Gives Point-by-Point Rebuttal to His Wife’s ‘Kidnapping, Sex Predator’ Charges Amid Divorce and Child Custody Battle.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to seek leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely, that this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other scheduled business of the day to deliberate upon the alleged aberrations in the higher judiciary," he added.

Tewari emphasized the importance of addressing the matter of national significance. He pointed out that the executive, legislature, judiciary, and a free press are the four pillars supporting India's democracy.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death for INR 10 Lakh Ransom in Wazirabad; 3 Minor Nabbed.

"The recent reports of alleged aberrations in the judiciary have disturbed the legal fraternity and other citizens across the country. Parliament, being the supreme legislative body that exercises oversight on both the executive and even an independent judiciary, must rise to the occasion," Tewari stated in his motion.

The Congress MP called on the government to provide a comprehensive statement on the floor of the House regarding the incidents in question, as they have raised concerns about the integrity, impartiality, and fairness of the judicial system.

"Given the seriousness of the issue, I urge the government to provide a comprehensive statement on the floor of the House concerning these incidents. This matter holds national significance as it directly pertains to the integrity, impartiality and fairness of our judicial processes. I seek the permission of the Chair to raise this matter," he said.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Manish Tewari demanded a statement from Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal following the concerns over the alleged discovery of cash at the residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma.

"Parliament exercises oversight over the executive and the judiciary. That is why under the Constitution of India, the powers to impeach a judge have been given to the Parliament under Article 124 in case of Supreme Court judges and under Article 218 in case of High Court judges. There is a Judges Inquiry Act of 1968... The Law Minister must come before the House and give a statement as to what is the chronological sequence of events... The entire judicial legal fraternity across the country, all consensus and concerned citizens, are extremely exercised over what has allegedly happened," Tiwari told reporters.

"The fact is that the in-house procedure of the judicial system is concurrent and independent of what Parliament does. The constitutional procedure with regard to the oversight of the judiciary has been laid down very explicitly in the Constitution of India. If the Law Minister does not make a statement to Parliament, he would be in violation of constitutional propriety," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)