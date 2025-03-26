New Delhi, March 26: A 16-year-old boy was abducted and killed for a Rs 10 lakh ransom in the Wazirabad area of north Delhi, a police source said on Wednesday. Three juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the murder, the source said. The class 9 student was taken to a deserted area near Bhalswa Lake, where he was stabbed multiple times, the person said. Delhi Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy and Girl Found Hanging from Tree in Hauz Khas' Deer Park, Probe Underway.

"The family members of the boy had received a call regarding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. Later, they discovered his body," the source said.

