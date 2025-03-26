Chennai, March 26: Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar has accused Chennai police of harassing him in a false child Kidnapping case amid a bitter custody battle with his estranged wife, Dhivya. Sankar, a prominent tech entrepreneur, claims his troubles began after discovering his wife's alleged infidelity and filing for divorce. In a detailed social media post, he refuted allegations of kidnapping their nine-year-old son and rejected Dhivya's claims that he was a 'sex predator.'

After Prasanna Sankar publicly exposed their legal battle, Dhivya accused him of kidnapping and other serious charges. Sankar alleged that she was content with their divorce settlement but later used the police to harass him. He claimed that she filed multiple cases against him in Singapore, including accusations of rape and leaking her private videos. However, authorities dismissed these claims as baseless after investigation. Prasanna Sankar, Co-Founder Rippling, Claims Chennai Police Demanded INR 25 Lakh for Friend’s Release After Wife Lodges ‘Fake’ Kidnapping Complaint.

Custody Battle With Wife

Prasanna Sankar has accused his estranged wife, Dhivya, of repeatedly violating their custody agreement and using legal complaints to harass him. He alleges that she abducted their son to the U.S. for five months, blocked his contact, and falsely claimed he had abandoned the child. He insists that before returning their son, she must agree to follow the custody schedule, secure the child's passport in a joint locker, and stop attempting to take him away again. Sankar also denies her claims that he forced her to sign their custody agreement, stating that their lawyers negotiated the terms voluntarily. HC on Divorce: Wife Not Disentitled To Claim Maintenance Merely Because She Seeks Divorce, Says Delhi High Court.

Kidnapping Charges on Him

Primarily the complaint says I kidnapped the child. She says I took him by force and threats. PFA - she instructs voluntarily when we should pick up the child from her house, as per the terms of the MOU custody agreement. pic.twitter.com/g7Tjc4qFNE — Prasanna S (@myprasanna) March 25, 2025

Prasanna Sankar Denies Kidnapping, Rejects 'Sex Predator' Allegations

He further refutes allegations that he coerced Dhivya to return to India, citing a U.S. court order that mandated the child's return. He dismisses accusations of recording and distributing explicit videos, emphasising that Singaporean authorities found no evidence against him. He also denies any involvement in a U.S. prostitution case, stating that no such charges exist. On financial disputes, Sankar asserts that his Rippling shares were lawfully managed for tax and inheritance planning, which Dhivya initially agreed to but later contested. He claims she is filing false cases to shift focus away from the custody battle.

Legal and Financial Allegations: Sankar Refutes Claims

She also says I forced her to come to India from Singapore on some property dispute. What non-sense. Here's the WA federal court judge instructing her to return the child. I did not force - the law did. No property dispute non-sense.https://t.co/L8rQtUhA2F — Prasanna S (@myprasanna) March 25, 2025

Wife Claims Him To Be a ‘Sex Predator’

SG police investigated this by seizing my phone and computers. Found no evidence and have cleared me of all these fake charges. She accused me of these again in Washington. Again judge ruled in my favor. — Prasanna S (@myprasanna) March 25, 2025

Sankar Alleges Child Abduction To Strengthen Divorce Case

Sankar alleges that Dhivya took their son to the U.S. for five months to strengthen her divorce case, enrolling him in a public school while cutting off all communication. He claims she manipulated their child into believing that his father had abandoned him and even prevented him from receiving a letter he had written. Calling it a "cruel period," he accuses her of using their son as leverage in the ongoing custody dispute.

Rippling Co-Founder Seeks Assurances Before Returning Son

Sankar asserts that he will only return his son if his wife guarantees that she will not abduct him again, accusing her of using the child for financial leverage. He insists that their son's passport be secured in a joint locker, as agreed in the MOU, and that she commit to following the 50/50 custody arrangement.

Sankar Demands Safeguards Against Further Abduction

And she needs to agree in courts that she will follow the custody schedule and return the child back to me 50/50. Instead she does not attend the court hearings and uses the police as a machinery of aggression. Police shouldn't even be involved in custody disputes. — Prasanna S (@myprasanna) March 25, 2025

He further alleges that she has been avoiding court hearings and instead using the police to harass him. According to Sankar, custody disputes should be resolved legally, not through police intervention, which he believes she is exploiting to her advantage.

