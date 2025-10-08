New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Congress MP Pramod Tiwari slammed the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government after a lawyer attempted to throw an object at the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai with the alleged intention of causing him injury.

He told ANI, "My concerns proved to be right with what happened at the Apex Court during the BJP rule. Several members of the BJP family are spreading hatred in the name of religion and caste. Their main targets are people of SC and ST communities, the weaker sections of society. With the same poisonous mindset, the CJI has been attacked. I am concerned that the attacker has no regret. Where have the BJP and related organisations taken everyone? The more it is condemned, the less it is."

The incident unfolded as a 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, entered Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court of India on Monday and attempted to throw an object at CJI BR Gavai. He was immediately arrested by the security personnel and escorted out. Sources reveal that while being removed, the lawyer said, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan."

Following the incident, the Bar Council of India (BCI) on Monday ordered the immediate suspension of Kishore's practice after prima facie material indicated that he allegedly removed his sports shoes and attempted to hurl them towards the Chief Justice of India during proceedings in Court No. 1 of the Supreme Court at about 11:35 AM.

"It is a sad incident if a lawyer has attempted an assault inside the courtroom. I condemn it. I came to know that he was a member of the Bar, and he made this known after a comment on Lord Vishnu by the Honourable CJI. If it is true, then an action must be taken," Advocate Rohit Pandey told ANI.

"The attacker was in full uniform, wearing a proximity card and was carrying a bag as well, along with a rolled up bundle of some papers", tweeted Advocate Anas Tanwir, who was present at the courtroom. (ANI)

