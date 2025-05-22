New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to take immediate and decisive action to support the victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide disaster.

In her letter, Priyanka Gandhi emphasised the need to expedite the distribution of monthly financial aid (Rs 300 per person and Rs 6,000 rent assistance), waive loans for affected individuals who have lost their livelihoods and publish the final list of beneficiaries without further delay.

Vadra also reminded the government to stand by the victims during this challenging time and ensure timely relief.

On July 30, 2024, Kerala was hit with a landslide, the deadliest one in the state, killing more than 300 people and destroying scores of houses and other buildings.

In August last year, the Kerala Bank Board on Monday decided to waive off entire loans of those who lost their lives, as well as for those whose mortgaged homes and properties were destroyed in the disaster.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested the financial support for the rehabilitation of those who lost everything in the Wayanad landslide, as well as assistance to address the challenges posed by climate change from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later, PM Modi also assured that the Centre will provide every possible support to aid in relief efforts during a review meeting held at the District Collectorate in Wayanad.

He promised to ensure that no work would be delayed due to a shortage of funds. The Prime Minister said that the central government will make all efforts to fulfil all state government requests.

Despite receiving assurance of support from the Union Government, Kerala CM slammed the Centre in December 2024 for allegedly trying to "politicise" the Chooralmala landslide disaster, which he described as one of the largest in the country. (ANI)

