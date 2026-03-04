New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Congress MP Rajeev Shukla extended Holi greetings on Wednesday, noting that the Indian National Congress is also celebrating the festival. He described Holi as a unique occasion that brings people together, where individuals embrace one another and exchange colours in a spirit of unity and joy.

Shukla also emphasised the need for peace in the West Asia region, stating that conflicts and disputes should come to an end. He said it is wrong for countries to instigate tensions and called for harmony across the world.

"Greetings of Holi to the citizens. The Congress Party is also celebrating Holi. This is one such festival of ours in which everyone comes together, everyone embraces each other and applies colours to one another. What could be more delightful than this?. We believe that there should be peace in the world. These fights and quarrels should stop. It is not right for these countries that are instigating fights and quarrels to do so," Shukla told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik highlighted the significance of the occasion, saying that LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is an important national leader. He expressed happiness that Gandhi would join the celebrations at the AICC and participate in the festivities with party workers.

"Rahul Gandhi is our leader, a very important leader of the country. Coming here and joining in the celebrations with everyone is what we consider a really important occasion. We are all delighted that he will come to AICC today on this occasion and celebrate with all workers," said Mukul Wasnik.

Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived at the party headquarters and celebrated Holi with the party workers. "Happy Holi. Sabko pyaar bhari, nafrat mitaane wali Holi," Gandhi told reporters.

Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. (ANI)

