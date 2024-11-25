New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has written a letter to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha and demanded a short-duration discussion on rising 'air pollution' in Delhi.

The letter dated November 22, reads, "Under Rule 176 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha, I hereby give notice of my intention to raise a discussion for Short duration on the following matter of urgent public importance."

In an explanation, Ranjan emphasized that the city's pollution is not a recent issue but has been a concern for over three decades, with environmentalists and lawyers appealing to the courts to act since 1995.

"An annual recurrence, concerns regarding India's air pollution steal the headlines every winter as the residents of the country, particularly in the national capital region, struggle to breathe clean air and fall prey to respiratory diseases. This city's pollution is not a recent issue but has been a concern for over three decades, with environmentalists and lawyers appealing to the courts to act since 1995," the letter added.

After Delhi's air quality reeled in the "severe plus" zone for several days, Congress MP hit out at the state and central government saying that their "repeated failures" highlights their "lack of concern and action" on the issue. She called for urgent stringent measures in order to curb pollution from the country.

The letter reads, "The State and National Governments' repeated failures to address this annual problem highlight their lack of concern and action on the alarming issue. This calls for urgent stringent measures and collaborative actions between the Government and industries to provide clean air to the citizens of the country."

Highlighting the adverse effects of increased air pollution, Ranjan said that this issue is now been a national concern and is creating a "health emergency situation."

It reads, "Delhi's air pollution has stayed in the "severe plus" zone, rising much beyond 500+ AQI levels and even touching 1200+ levels in some regions this month. The air pollution problem is now a national concern affecting several states, bordering on a health emergency, with millions of deaths and diseases attributed to hazardous air quality for citizens of India in the last few years."

The Parliament session is set to start today, with various issues slated to be discussed, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. The session will conclude on December 20. There will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26, to commemorate 'Constitution day'.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi has dropped down to 'poor' category after it reeled into 'very poor' and 'severe' category for several days.

As per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall AQI recorded in Delhi at 8 am was 281, categorized as 'poor'. (ANI)

