New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Congress MP KC Venugopal on Monday gave Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact, including the education of Indian students returned from the war zone.

In the notice, Venugopal said, "Need to suspend the business of the day to have a discussion in the house on the Ukraine-Russia war, and its impact including the education of Indian students returned from War Zone."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bijnor Police Arrest Woman for Honey-Trapping Businessman, Killing Him and His Wife for Property.

Amid declining COVID-19 cases in the country, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are set to resume their normal sittings for the second part of the Budget session.

However, the two Houses will continue with most of the restrictions, following the COVID-19 protocol, seen in the earlier parts of the Parliament sessions.

Also Read | Rupee Slumps 18 Paise to 76.62 Against US Dollar in Early Trade.

The two Houses of Parliament will continue to follow the social distancing norms in the seating arrangements of the members by utilizing both the chambers and visitors' galleries.

The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)