New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Congress Lok Sabha MP Vijay Vasanth on Wednesday gave a notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss the urgent need for improving tourism infrastructure in Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

"I rise to draw attention to the urgent need for improving tourism infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, especially in Kanniyakumari, as well as across India. The tourism sector is a key contributor to our economy and the lack of adequate infrastructure hinders its growth potential. Tamil Nadu, known for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty attracts millions of tourists each year," Vasanth stated in the adjournment motion notice.

Further, he added that the current infrastructure was inadequate to handle the growing number of isitors.

"However, the current infrastructure, including transportation, accommodation and basic amenities is insufficient to handle the growing number of visitors. To capitalize on Tamil Nadu's tourism potential, I urge the central government to allocate funds for improving transport links, such as air, rail and local buses, connecting the key tourist spots. Additionally, public amenities including sanitation facilities, tourism information centres and accessible infrastructure must be upgraded to ensure a better experience for visitors," the notice further read.

Vasanth requested the Central government to take immediate action to address the issue and ensure the growth and sustainability of India's tourism sector.

"With number of tourists and revenue growing steadily, urgent investment in infrastructure is necessary. I request the Central government to take immediate action to address the issue and ensure the growth and sustainability of India's tourism sector," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also gave a notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss the issue of the auction of tungsten mines in Madurai.

"Hon'ble Speaker Sir, I rise today to bring your attention to a pressing matter that requires our urgent consideration. The auction of tungsten mines in Madurai, Tamil Nadu has sparked widespread concern among communities, and I stand in solidarity with them to demand the cancellation of the project. This move aims to protect approximately 5000 acres of land in the region," the adjournment motion notice read.

Tagore in his notice stated that the state government's notice to pass a resolution in the Legislative Assembly to cancel the mining rights was a testament to protecting the rights of the environment.

"The Tamil Nadu government yesterday passed a resolution in the Legislative assembly, urging the Union government to cancel mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc. LTD. This resolution is a testament to the state's government commitment to protecting the environment, biodiversity and livelihood of the citizens," he stated in the notice.

Tagore demanded the Union government respect the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu and cancel the mining rights.

"We demand the Union government respect the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu and cancel the mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc ltd. We also demand that the state government's permission be made mandatory for granting mining licenses in the future," he mentioned.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

