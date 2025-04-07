Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): Claiming that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is in the interest of the poor people from the Muslim community, Union Minister George Kurian has slammed the Congress and other Opposition parties for opposing the Bill for "political reasons."

"From 2017-2020, I used to get a lot of cases in the National Minority Commission, most of which were regarding Waqf properties by poor Muslims... Congress and other parties are opposing this bill only for political reasons," Kurian told reporters.

The Union Minister said that many people distributed sweets after the passing of the Bill.

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament during the budget session of Parliament. The President also gave her assent to the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, which has also been passed by the Parliament.

The Law Ministry notifications, issued on Saturday, said that the President has given her assent to the two bills.The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on Friday with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed, which seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowerment of stakeholders relevant to the management of waqf properties, improving the efficiency in survey, registration and case disposal processes, and development of waqf properties. While the core purpose remains to manage waqf properties, the aim is to implement modern and scientific methods for better governance. The Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923 was also repealed.

The bill, first introduced in August last year, was revised following recommendations by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. It amends the original Waqf Act of 1995, aiming to streamline the administration of Waqf properties across India. Key features include improving the registration process and incorporating technology to enhance the efficiency of Waqf board operations.

The bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha stated that people have approached the Supreme Court against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and expressed hope that the people will get justice.

Sinha told reporters, "When the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, it moved forward as part of the process. Now the public will decide on this. People have approached the Supreme Court regarding this matter. So this is the beginning of the matter, not the end. I hope that our people will get justice from the Supreme Court."

Several leaders, including AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Mohammed Jawed and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, have approached the Supreme Court against the Waqf Bill. (ANI)

