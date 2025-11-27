Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 27 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of misleading the people of Punjab over the Chandigarh issue and acting in line with the BJP's agenda.

Speaking to the media, the AICC secretary said that CM Mann's claim that the Centre has withdrawn the proposed 131st Constitutional Amendment on Chandigarh is "misleading and baseless". He questioned how Mann, who himself served as a Member of Parliament for eight years, could make such assertions.

Pargat Singh said that any decision approved by the Union Cabinet is published in the Parliamentary bulletin, and the Chandigarh-related amendment bill has already been listed. "Nothing is published in the bulletin without Cabinet approval. Similarly, nothing can be removed without the Cabinet's approval," he said, adding that only a Cabinet committee can clear such a withdrawal.

He alleged that the BJP is intent on separating Chandigarh from Punjab and the 131st Amendment is part of that strategy. "The Chief Minister is misleading Punjabis and pushing the BJP's agenda," he said.

The Congress leader warned that if the amendment is passed, Chandigarh would become like any other Union Territory, stripping Punjab of its existing powers. "The powers currently vested in the Governor would be transferred to another independent administrator, leaving Punjab with no authority over Chandigarh," he added.

Pargat Singh said the Congress will not allow "this conspiracy" to succeed and reaffirmed that Chandigarh "was, is, and will remain" part of Punjab. He said the party is ready to fight for this cause and has even offered to accompany CM Mann to Delhi to protest and meet the President.

He further criticised the AAP government for failing to exert pressure on the Centre on issues such as the Panjab University Senate, BBMB, and the creation of a separate dam safety act. (ANI)

