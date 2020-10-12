Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Congress party was playing politics in the name of farmers at a time when the Central government was working to provide autonomy and independence to the farmers, said Anurag Thakur, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and Corporate Affairs on Sunday.

Over the issue of farm laws, Thakur slammed Congress, saying that the party is playing politics on the issue of newly passed laws as the Centre is working to double the income of farmers by 2022.

"Congress was playing politics in the name of farmers. We were working to provide autonomy and independence to them. Congress is playing politics in the name of farmers with the 2022 Punjab election in mind," said MoS Finance.

The minister also said that some people agitate for farmers by "installing sofa seats on tractors."

"This shows their true face," he added.

This follows farmers' protest in Punjab and Haryana over the new farm laws. Congress party and several other opposition parties have denounced the newly passed laws while BJP has called it progressive laws that will prove to be beneficial for the farmers across the countries. (ANI)

