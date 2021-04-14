Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): Ajit Mangaraj, who was Congress' candidate for Pipli by-poll scheduled to be held on April 17, succumbed to severe COVID-19 pneumonia on Wednesday.

Mangaraj (52), a businessman, had tested positive for the virus on April 10 and was admitted to Bhubaneshwar's Apollo Hospital.

"He was receiving treatment for Covid-19 and had turned critical for past some days. His family members were informed accordingly," Dr Jyoti Prakash Parija, assistant medical superintendent of Apollo Hospital said.

The by-poll to the constituency will be held on Saturday along with the fifth phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal. The by-election to Pipili was necessitated after the death of the sitting BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy on October 4 last year. (ANI)

