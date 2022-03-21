New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): A day after Kerala Congress unit chief K Sudhakaran asked party leaders to skip a CPI(M) party seminar to be held in April, the CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP has said the seminar and meeting was an opportunity to explore an initiative to form a national level front against the BJP.

Speaking to ANI, the CPI (M) MP John Brittas said, "As part of party conclaves, the party congress has been inviting leaders from other parties on areas of common interest. This time we have invited Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, KV Thomas, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The topic of the seminar is Centre-State relationship and naturally, there is no conflict between CPIM and the Congress party."

He added, "If the Congress party is threading a parochial trajectory that means they playing into the hands of BJP. Now the Congress party has to decide whether they want to support the BJP or the initiatives of CPIM to have an anti-front BJP in national politics."

Brittas said, "It is a national seminar and CPI(M) leaders like EMS Namboodiripad and Jyoti Basu have attended seminars organised by the Congress party."

Earlier, the CPIM had invited senior leaders like Ramesh Chennithala, KV Thomas and Shashi Tharoor to attend the 23rd party congress seminar to be held from April 6 to 10 in Kerala's Kannur.

On Sunday, Sudhakaran had asked the Congress party leaders to skip the seminar. (ANI)

