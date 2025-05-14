New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated the newly appointed Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai. Justice Gavai took oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on Wednesday.

In his 'X' post congratulating CJI BR Gavai, Mallikarjun Kharge mentioned that Chief Justice of India carries "immense responsibility, public scrutiny and expectations."

He further hailed CJI Gavai and stated that his "distinguished career" suggests that he is well equipped to handle the esteemed position and serve the judiciary.

"Extending best wishes to Justice B.R. Gavai for taking oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. The Chief Justice of India's position carries immense responsibility, public scrutiny and expectations. Justice Gavai's distinguished career suggests he is well-equipped to handle this esteemed position and serve the Judiciary with excellence and uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution", Mallikarjun Kharge said in his 'X' post.

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Wednesday, with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath of office at ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Notably, Justice Gavai is the first Buddhist to hold this esteemed position.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and several other Union Cabinet ministers.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and former President of India Ram Nath Kovind also remained present in the oath ceremony.

Justice Gavai succeeds former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, who retired a day earlier, paving the way for his successor. His tenure as Chief Justice of India is expected to last for approximately six months.

The swearing-in ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished legal and political personalities, including sitting Supreme Court and High Court judges, retired Chief Justices, and former Supreme Court judges. Several leading legal experts, government officials, and political figures also attended the event. (ANI)

