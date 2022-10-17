Guwahati, Oct 17 (PTI) As many as 277 Assam Pradesh Congress Committee delegates out of total 291 cast their votes on Monday to elect the next All India Congress Committee president.

An Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) release said that voting was conducted smoothly at Rajiv Bhawan here.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Government School Teacher Sexually Abuses Student in Kamrup, Suspended.

Ballot boxes were sealed after polling and will be flown to New Delhi later in the day.

Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor are in the fray for the top post in the party.

Also Read | UP Shocker: 15-Year-Old Rape Victim Set on Fire, Dies at Saifai Medical College Hospital in Etawah.

Both Kharge and Tharoor had recently visited Guwahati as part of their campaign trail. Counting of votes for the polls will be undertaken on October 19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)