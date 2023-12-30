New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Congress on Friday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its failure to form a cabinet in Rajasthan even after 26 days of coming to power.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, criticized the BJP for taking at least 12 days to announce the name of the chief minister for the state.

"Results to Assembly elections in Rajasthan were announced on Dec 3, 2023. It took 12 days (till Dec 15, 2023) for the BJP to announce the CM and two Deputy CMs," Jairam Ramesh said.

He further said, "26 days have gone by and Rajasthan still does not have a Cabinet and Council of Ministers."

Rajasthan went to polls on November 25 for 199 out of 200 Assembly seats.

On December 3, when the results were announced, the BJP defeated Congress and on December 15, Bhajan Lal Sharma took the oath of Chief Minister.

The inordinate delay in forming a Cabinet in Rajasthan after the BJP was elected to power earlier this month has left the party here baffled.

Earlier, Rajasthan Congress State president Govind Singh Dotasra also hit out at the BJP and said, "Even after 25 days, they have not formed the cabinet and even officers have not been appointed in the Chief Minister's office. Who will run the government and the Chief Minister's office is beyond understanding even after 25 days."

"The people of Rajasthan are feeling cheated about what is happening, why is the cabinet not being formed?" Dotasra said. (ANI)

