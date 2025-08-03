New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The Indian National Congress reaffirmed its commitment to constitutional values and democratic principles during a National Conclave on "Constitutional Challenges: Perspectives and Pathways" held on Saturday in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the AICC Media and Publicity Department, Pawan Khera, stated that "more than freedom, how we got freedom is of far greater importance," underlining the legacy of the independence movement led by Mahatma Gandhi and its relevance in contemporary politics.

According to an official statement by the AICC's Law, Human Rights and RTI Department, Khera said that just as the Congress once questioned colonial rule, it is now questioning those in power, noting that "the struggle has become more intense in today's world and polity."

According to the release, former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy shared his experience of alleged interference by then Lieutenant Governor Kiren Bedi, who interfered in various actions of the state.

He cited the example of her interference in the appointments of officers. He vehemently rejected the very idea of the BJP government undermining federalism and noted how Governors are creating trouble for the states on the behest of the BJP government.

According to an official statement, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda described the Constitution as a living document that reflects the aspirations of the Indian people. He said the Congress is not just a political party but a movement rooted in ancient Indian values of fraternity, equality, and justice.

Hooda also highlighted the pivotal role played by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in shaping India's Constitution and democratic polity.

Speaking in his concluding remarks, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Chairman, Law, Human Rights and Law, described "the Constitution as both a map and mirror. It shows the path, and it also shows us who we are."

Strongly underlining the role of the Indian National Congress as an "architect, custodian and trustee of the Constitution", Singhvi said that "it was the party that birthed the Constitution of India.

Singhvi said that "today we stand at a precipice where Democracy in danger". Recounting the attacks on Democracy, he said that "Parliament, the temple of Democracy, has been reduced to a formality. Dissent is silenced. Scrutiny is throttled, Federalism is being hollowed out, and investigative agencies have become satta ke sevak."

"This is not governance in the service of the people, it is power wielded in utter contempt. They proclaim "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" but foster a culture of exclusion. This regime is a carefully curated theatre of Democracy, hiding a culture of exclusion", Singhvi said.

In his closing remarks, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, said that "Congress's history is the country's history, Gandhi family has kept the Congress Party united, and the Congress Party has kept the Country united," as per the release.

Recalling the sacrifice of Sonia Gandhi in 2004, he said that "this is a time for sacrifice for our nation, our Constitution and our Democracy." Reiterating Rahul Gandhi's proposal of setting up a Legal Bank on the lines of Blood Banks in hospitals, he exhorted that the Congress legal department should implement such an initiative in every assembly segment across the country, according to the release. (ANI)

