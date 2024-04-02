New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Congress party released its tenth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On Monday, the party announced the names of candidates from Maharashtra's Akola seat and Telangana's Warangal seat.

Putting an end to rumours of a possible alliance between the VBA and Congress in Maharashtra, the Congress party on Monday announced its candidate for the Akola seat.

Congress party's Abhay Kashinath Patil will contest against Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Chief Prakash Ambedkar from Maharashtra's Akola.

Earlier on Sunday, VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar said that the differences between the partners in the Opposition alliance in the Maharashtra were coming to the fore and there was a clear divergence of opinion within.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, the VBA chief, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls again from the Akola constituency, said, "We have been saying that the three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi are not on the same page and what's happening now only vindicates our position. It's clear now that the MVA partners are not in agreement (over seats)."

The party has also fielded Kadiyam Kavya from Telangana's Warangal constituency. Kadiyam Kavya recently left the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) to join the Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress party, last week, announced its ninth list of five candididates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party has fielded CP Joshi from Rajasthan's Bhilwara and Damodar Gurjar is set to contest polls from Rajasthan's Rajsamand.

E Thukaram from Karnataka's Bellary, Sunil Bose from Chamarajanagar-SC and Raksha Ramaiah from Chikkballapur will contest the Lok Sabha elections.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. (ANI)

