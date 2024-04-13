New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday released another list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has fielded youth leader Vikramaditya Singh in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut.

Vinod Sultanpuri will contest from the Shimla seat.

Congress MP Manish Tewari will contest from Chandigarh seat.

In Gujarat, the grand old party has fielded Ramji Thakor from Mahesana, Himmatsinh Patel from Ahmedabad East, Pareshbhai Dhanani from Rajkot and Naishadh Desai from Navasari.

The Congress also announced candidates for the by-elections in Gujarat.

Dineshbhai Tulsidas Patel has been fielded from Vijapur, Rajubhai Bhimanbhai Odedra from Porbandar, Haribhari Govindbhai Kansagara from Manavadar, Mahendrasinh Harsinh Parma from Khambhat and Kanubhai Pujabhai Gohil from Vaghodia.

In Odisha, Congress has announced the candidature of Mohan Hembram from the Keonjhar seat, Srikant Kumar Jena from Balasore, Anant Prasad Sethi from Bhadrak, Anchal Das from Jajpur, Sashmita Behera from Dhenkanal, Sidharth Swarup Das from Kendrapara, Rabindra Kumar Sethy from Jagatsinghpur, Sucharita Mohanty from Puri and Yasir Nawaz from Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is working towards benefitting selected businessmen in the country adding that key public infrastructure in the country has been handed over to them to make profits.

Addressing an election rally in Bhandara, Rahul Gandhi said, "This BJP and PM Modi is running government for few businessmen in this country. One of them is Adani...go home and google what is the price of Adani shares. In this country, 22 people have as much wealth as 70 crore people. PM Modi's only job is to divert attention and Adani has only job to take money out of your pockets."

The Congress party released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi on April 5.

Congress has made a slew of promises in its manifesto including a legal guarantee for MSP, 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, repealing Agnipath scheme, doubling GDP in next ten years, strengthening anti-defection law, restoring status quo ante with China, mobile phones for students from class IX to XII and amending the GST regime. (ANI)

