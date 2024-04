New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Congress on Monday released a list of 38 candidates for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, scheduled to be held next month.

Apart from new names, the list has several seats on which the party has changed its candidates.

The party announced the candidature of Lakkaraju Rama Rao from Vishakapatnam North assembly seat. Tumman Kalyan Aszal Ali Khan will contest from Kadapa Assembly. From Guntur West, the party has fielded Rajachakkonda John Babu. Sunkara Padmasree will fight elections from Vijayawada East.

The Congress party had earlier this month announced 114 candidates for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

Andhra Pradesh has 175 assembly seats. The state will go for simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections on May 13. Electioneering has picked up momentum in the state with less than a month left for campaigning. (ANI)

