Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30 (ANI): Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary on Monday attacked the Telangana government claiming that the child marriage records are "alarming" in the state.

Chowdhary said that the CM should "hang his head" in shame.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Meets Mathura Woman on Matrimonial Website, Sexually Exploits Her; Booked.

"We have done a fact-finding. There is no safety for women in the state. It is a national shame that they can't step out of their homes. Look at the child marriage record. It's alarming. It is an 'international shame'. we cannot even protect our children. The CM should hang his head in shame", Chowdhary said while speaking to ANI in Telangana's Hyderabad.

"Now the literacy rate. So much for this man (Telangana Chief Minister) talking about giving free education and his lovely-sounding dialogues. 40% of women in Telangana are 'thumb-impression' people. There are rising prices of essential commodities. The unemployment rates are alarming", she added.

Also Read | Onion Prices Fall in Maharashtra by 5-9% After Centre Fixes Minimum Export Price.

Talking about the Telangana assembly polls, the Congress leader said, "This time, the Congres will come to power in the state and they will understand why. The father-son duo (Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and his son KT Rama Rao) has a patient right to tell lies. Nobody can match them in spinning stories".

Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, took a dig at the Congress saying that there are around five to six Congress leaders vying for the Chief Minister's post ahead of the November 30 assembly elections.

"On one side, there is KCR (K Chandrashekhar Rao) who fought for Telangana for 14 years and achieved it and on the other side there are five to six Congress leaders who want to be Chief Minister," KTR said while addressing a booth committee meeting in Hyderabad's LB Nagar on Sunday.

"They are saying that they are winning, but it is not new to us. They did the same in 2018 by saying they will win and KCR will lose. It is the same build-up. But nothing happened," he said.

KTR said that in the 2018 polls, KCR won 25 more seats and people made him the Chief Minister for the second time. He added that this will repeat this time as well.

"KCR got 25 seats more and people made him CM again, it's certain this time too," he said.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)