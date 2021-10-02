New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Amid the ongoing crisis in Punjab and Chhattisgarh units of Congress, Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the party should do a deep brainstorming on the issues.

"The dissolution of the Congress party is a matter of concern. The party should do a deep brainstorming on the issues. The current situation of Congress is not good for the country," Hooda told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Cyber Cell Busts Illegal Terminating Pakistan Calls In India, Four Arrested.

The former Haryana Chief Minister's remarks came against the backdrop of ongoing turmoil in Punjab as well as Chhattisgarh units of Congress.

In Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on September 28. He was reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details.

On Thursday, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he would quit the Congress party.

This comes as a big blow to the Congress that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

Charanjeet Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab on September 20, days after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post of Punjab Chief Minister following months of infighting between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as Chief Minister on September 18 and had told the media that the Congress leadership had let him down. He had also taken a dig at Sidhu over his resignation, saying he is not a stable man.

Sidhu was made PCC chief by Congress leadership in July to stem infighting in Punjab Congress ahead of next year's assembly polls but the party is now grappling with a fresh crisis.

Now moving to Chhattisgarh, state health minister TS Singh Deo has been demanding a change of guard in the state. After the Bhupesh Baghel-led government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June, the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership.

On the other hand, more than a dozen Congress MLAs are now camping in Delhi to extend their support to current Chief Minister Bupesh Baghel to continue to his post. Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)