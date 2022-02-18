Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 18 (ANI): Congress took a dig at Telangana Rashtra Samithi over Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday celebrations and said the TRS government should attempt to resolve the pending issues such as unemployment and to stop suicides by unemployed youth and farmers while officially celebrating KCR's birthday.

Congress National Spokesperson Dr Dasoju Shravan Kumar on Thursday extended warm wishes to KCR on his birthday and wished him good and long life. However, he mentioned that "while officially celebrating the birthday of CM, TRS government should also attempt to resolve the pending issues such as unemployment and to stop the suicides by the unemployed youth and the farmers by addressing their issues".

He expressed anger over the government for not allowing the Congress leaders into the Gandhi Bhavan.

In a press note issued here on Thursday, the Congress leader said that the KCR's government had failed to address the problems of the people of Telangana State and added that the government had failed to allot the double bedroom houses to the poor, three acres land to dalits, jobs to unemployed youth.

"TRS leaders should also recognize these public issues along with celebrating CM KCR's birthday. It is ridiculous to see that the TRS cadre is celebrating KCR's birthday in a grand manner, though KCR has failed on many fronts as a leader of the State," he alleged.

Dr Kumar said TRS leaders, instead of simply cutting the cakes and putting grand hoardings, could have set up KCR's skill development centres so that unemployed youths could have got training for self-employment.

"While the Biswal Committee said that 1.90 lakh posts were vacant, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar claimed that only 50,000 jobs were vacant. The government is also claiming that it has filled 1.32 lakh jobs. Then they say that there are 72,000 job vacancies. By making false claims on the jobs, they are playing with the lives of the unemployed," the Congress leader said.

"President of the Telangana Congress Revanth Reddy has been detained for three days in a row. Is it democracy or monarchy?" questioned Dasoju and added that it was unfair to deploy the police force at the Congress office (Gandhi Bhavan). (ANI)

