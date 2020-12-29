New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): On the occasion of the Congress' 136th foundation day, the party took out Tiranga yatras across the country under the aegis of the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs).

As per an official statement of the party, foundation day celebrations were held at the AICC headquarters, in PCCs and DCCs up to the booth level, where senior leaders, MPs, MLAs, office bearers, party functionaries and ordinary Congress workers participated in Tiranga yatras.

The party said in Delhi, the yatra was taken out across the state at the assembly level, where workers lined up on the streets carrying party flags and banners with pictures of "those who have bequeathed an unforgettable legacy in fighting the colonial forces and liberating mother India from centuries-long subjugation."

Apart from Delhi, yatras were taken out in various districts of Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Haryana, Goa, Jharkhand, Bihar and cities of UP.

"Police stopped workers from moving out of Congress headquarters in Lucknow. As a reaction, workers sat on Dharna in protest. Various district committees in Maharashtra, Kerala, Odissa and Haryana took out Yatra and also posted pictures on social media. Thousands walked the streets of Kolkata carrying Tiranga in their hands," the party stated.

On the occasion, the party to "honour and recall" its legacy launched a nationwide online campaign called "Selfie with Tiranga", where Congressmen "cutting across rank and file paid rich tribute to the unparalleled contributions and sacrifice of forbearers of the party and pledged to continue to serve the people and Mother India."

Notably, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and interim president Sonia Gandhi skipped the event. However, Sonia Gandhi's video message was tweeted from the party's official Twitter account. (ANI)

