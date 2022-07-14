New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Congress plans to embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on October 2 from Kanyakumari under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi and the 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir.

The padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Makes Necessary Info on QR Code Compulsory on Packaging of Electronic Goods From July 15.

The party held a meeting today on the Bharat Jodo Yatra which was attended by general secretaries and state in-charges along with Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had made an announcement about the yatra on the last day of the Chintan Shivir in Udaipur in May. The yatra will begin the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Grants Time for Reply on Plea Against Stopping Namaz At Mosque Near Qutub Minar.

The five-month yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states.

The yatra will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings, which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress suffered debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)