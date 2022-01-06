By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Congress will hold meetings of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on Friday and Saturday to decide candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls in Goa and Punjab.

The preliminary meetings of party screening committees for the two states have been held to recommend names of party candidates to CEC.

The CEC meeting for Goa will be held on Friday evening through video conferencing. The CEC meeting for Punjab is scheduled on Saturday morning. The meetings will be chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Ahead of the CEC meet on Punjab, the screening committee for the state will hold another meeting to discuss probable names.

A member of screening committee told ANI that they have finalised recommendations on 40 of 117 seats in the state. The state screening committee has held several meetings.

Harish Chaudhry, AICC incharge of Punjab, had said earlier that "one family, one ticket" formula will be applied in the candidate selection.

Party leaders said winnability will be the main factor while selecting the names of candidates.The party has conducted a survey to assess winnability potential of candidates on each seat. Sources said several MLAs and some ministers might be denied tickets based on the their performance, anti-incumbency factor and survey results.

The ruling Congress faces a tough multi-cornered contest in Punjab. Apart from its traditional rival Shiromani Akali Dal, AAP is also making concerted efforts to improve its performance and come to power after having finished second in the last assembly polls. Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has floated Punjab Lok Congress months before the polls after resigning from Congress and has tied up with the BJP.

The Congres also faces multi-cornered contest in Goa where it is seeking to oust BJP from power. (ANI)

