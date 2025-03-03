Bhopal, Mar 3 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday announced that it would stage protests against state Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, seeking his resignation over his remark that people have got into the habit of "begging" from the government.

During a programme on Saturday, Patel, a former Union minister, said people have got into the habit of "begging" from the government, and they must learn from those who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

His remarks come amid a debate over political parties rolling out freebies to win elections.

Talking to reporters, MP Congress media cell chief Mukesh Nayak said, "We are going to protest at the district headquarters across the state on March 5. Our protests will continue until Patel resigns. His statement is unbecoming of a leader."

He accused the BJP of calling people beggars and said that in a democracy, the public is considered god, he said.

Patel made the statement while addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi at Suthaliya town in Rajgarh district.

Avanti Bai, the queen-ruler and freedom fighter, sacrificed her life while fighting against British rule on March 20, 1858. She was the queen of Ramgarh (now Dindori) in Madhya Pradesh.

"People have fallen into a habit of taking from society. Now, they have even become accustomed to begging from the government," Patel had said.

"Whenever leaders come in the midst of people, they are handed over a pile of demand letters. Politicians are garlanded on stage and then handed over a demand letter. This is not a good habit," he had said.

A true tribute to a martyr is to abide by their principles, Patel said, adding he can say with certainty that no martyr has ever begged for anything from anyone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)