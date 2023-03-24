New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Congress' top brass, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, met on Friday to deliberate on the party's strategy going forward after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

A meeting was already scheduled for Friday evening but after Rahul Gandhi's conviction, top leaders assembled at 6 pm at the party headquarters with his disqualification being top of the agenda.

Besides Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Rajiv Shukla and Tariq Anwar, senior leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid and Pawan Kumar Bansal, among others, were also present at the meeting.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and party's strategy and plans for agitations were top of the agenda at the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi was on Friday disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case, an action the party termed an attempt to "silence" his voice as it vowed to fight the battle legally and politically.

