Guwahati, Dec 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that the Congress was trying to create a law and order situation in Guwahati through its various agitations.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Nagaon, he said the people of Guwahati were being held "hostage" by the Congress as its leaders compete to outdo each other.

"Be it (state Congress chief) Bhupen Borah, (ex-state chief) Ripun Bora or whoever, they want a firing incident to happen in Guwahati. There is a competition between two three leaders of the Congress on who is the bigger leader and in that competition, people of Guwahati have become hostage," he claimed.

The CM was referring to protest programmes being undertaken by the Congress in the city, with party leader Mridul Islam dying during such an agitation on Wednesday.

Police had claimed that the Congress had called for a 'Dispur gherao' programme on Friday, but the party denied it.

"If firing happens, it can hit Congress people or BJP people, one never knows," the CM said, implying that the opposition party was trying to create a situation that would compel the police to fire to control it.

Sarma, himself a former Congressman, maintained that a political party must not take the path of such agitations.

"For political parties, the 'andolan' (agitation) has to happen in the ballot box. They can come to power and do their will... We will ensure that they cannot create any disturbance," he added.

