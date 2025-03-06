Panaji, March 6 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday wrote to Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, demanding an inquiry into BJP leader Pandurang Madkaikar's claim that he had paid a bribe to get a file cleared by a minister.

Madkaikar, a former minister, had made the bribery claim on Tuesday while talking to reporters.

“I have personally paid a bribe of Rs 15-20 lakh to a personal assistant of a minister to get my file cleared,” he had said. Before that, he had met BJP general secretary B L Santhosh in Panaji.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Sunil Kawthankar said he had written to the governor demanding a high-level inquiry into the BJP leader's bribery claim.

Talking to reporters, Kawthankar questioned the “silence” of the government on the matter. He said the chief minister should have ordered an investigation based on his party colleague's assertion.

The Congress leader said his party would approach the court for an investigation if the governor fails to take action. Madkaikar has made a serious claim which falls under the ambit of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

Meanwhile, a group of citizens on Thursday filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Goa police demanding a probe over Madkaikar's statement. A case should be registered under the anti-corruption law if the claim is proved to be true.

Reacting to the bribery allegation, state transport minister Mauvin Godinho had said that Madkaikar should not misuse freedom of speech. If Madkaikar has paid the money, he should file a formal complaint against the minister concerned, said Godinho.

Madkaikar should name the minister whose PA received the money from him, Godinho had said.

