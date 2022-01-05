The Congress on Wednesday announced that the party has postponed their marathon dedicated to women called 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun' in Uttar Pradesh in view of a rise in COVID-19 cases. Reportedly, at least 7 to 8 marathons were planned in Noida, Varanasi, and other districts of the states in the coming days.

Check Tweet:

Uttar Pradesh Congress has postponed its 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun' marathon due to rise in COVID cases 7 to 8 marathons were planned in Noida, Varanasi, and various other districts of the states in the coming days pic.twitter.com/v62e6YKOQE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)