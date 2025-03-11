Chandigarh, Mar 11 (PTI) Olympian and Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday sought the construction of a women's college in her constituency Julana in Jind district.

During the Question Hour in the state Assembly, Phogat, 30, sought to know from the government whether it had any proposal to open a women's college in Julana.

The government, in its reply, said there is a co-educational government college in Julana with a strength of 421 students, of which 208 are women.

There were women colleges in the vicinity in which many seats were vacant, according to the response.

"I come from Julana Vidhan Sabha. When I meet girls, they freely express their feelings, and I also understand their feelings. When I go to rural areas, there is only one demand of girls — that they should have good facilities of education and sports. I request the Chief Minister and Sports Minister that a women college be opened. I will also be happy if we can do something for them," Phogat said.

In response, Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the state government has a policy on the establishment of one college within a 20-kilometer radius, "which we have fulfilled."

Already, there is a government college in Julana in which 161 seats are still vacant, Dhanda said. Besides, there is a Kanya Mahavidyalaya nearby where 404 seats are vacant, he added.

"If in future, the need arises, we will make a provision. But in colleges where seats are vacant, the Congress member should also inspire the women to take admission," the minister said.

Phogat responded, "If a women's college comes up in Julana, I am sure all seats will be filled, and there will be big demand."

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Phogat has made the country proud with her achievements, as he urged her to motivate women to take admission in colleges close to their homes.

Saini also said that within 17 km from Julana, there is a women's college where 300 seats are vacant.

