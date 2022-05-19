Hamirpur (HP), May 19 (PTI) The Congress will emerge victorious in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections due later this year, the party's campaign committee in-charge for the state, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said on Thursday.

Addressing his maiden public meeting in his home district Hamirpur after taking over his new assignment, Sukhu said the Congress would easily win the elections with the help and blessings of the people.

The Nadaun MLA said the Congress was united under the leadership of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and the party would teach a teething lesson to the BJP in the state.

The Aam Adami Party has no future in Himachal Pradesh, he added.

Sukhu also issued a clarion call to the people to join hands with the Congress and oust the BJP.

