New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Delhi University on Thursday asked 32 colleges under it to expedite the appointment of regular principals, officials said.

In a letter, it also asked these colleges to keep on hold the appointment on teaching and non-teaching posts till the time the principals are appointed.

At present, these 32 colleges of Delhi University do not have regular principals, officials informed.

"There are a total of 32 colleges where there are no regular principals. We have asked these colleges to expedite the process for appointing the principals," said Balaram Pani, DU's Dean of Colleges.

In the letter to Colleges' governing bodies, the assistant registrar said appointment of teaching and non-teaching posts should not be allowed either on contract, ad hoc or regular basis till a regular principal is appointed.

It was conveyed to colleges to take expeditious action in convening the meeting of the selection committee for appointing a regular principal of the college.

"In the meantime, keep a hold on matters about the appointment of teaching and non-teaching posts on contract, ad hoc, guest and regular basis," the letter added.

The varsity also said that if any action is taken in filling up the teaching and non-teaching posts, it will be treated null and void.

