Jaipur, Oct 6 (PTI) Congress workers led by state president Govind Singh Dotasra will march from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday in protest against the violence that took place in UP on Sunday.

"To express condolences to the families of the victims of the farmer massacre and to demand strict punishment for the killers, thousands of Congress workers under the leadership of Rajasthan Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra will start marching at 11 am tomorrow from Uncha Nangla border of Bharatpur to Lakhimpur Kheri," Dotasra tweeted Wednesday.

According to Congress party leaders, state cabinet members will also participate in the march. If the protestors are prevented from going further on the UP border, Congress leaders will be ready for courted arrest, they said.

