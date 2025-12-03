Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] December 3 (ANI): With the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections approaching and expected to be conducted in May 2026, election-related activities within the ruling DMK-led alliance have already begun to gain momentum.

As a first step, a five-member high-level committee appointed by the Congress to discuss additional seats, a share in governance, and election strategies is scheduled to meet Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Wednesday, at the DMK HQ, Arivalayam, in Chennai, Tenampet.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, December 03, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Major political parties in Tamil Nadu are gearing up for the upcoming polls. The ruling DMK aims to complete the first round of seat-sharing talks with its alliance partners at the earliest. Parties such as the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI(M), CPI, MDMK, Indian Union Muslim League, and the Manidheneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) have been strong and consistent allies of the DMK for many years.

Additionally, there is intense speculation in political circles that the PMK (led by Dr. Ramadoss' faction ) and the DMDK may also join the DMK-led front for the upcoming election.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, December 03, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

To officially negotiate seat-sharing with the DMK, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) recently formed a special five-member delegation. This committee includes AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Kirti Azad Shodankar, TNCC president Selvaperunthagai, Congress Legislative Party leader Rajesh Kumar, AICC secretaries Suraj M. N. Hegde and Nivedith Alva. Since this is their first meeting after the committee's formation, it is considered politically significant.

The Congress delegation will visit the Anna Arivalayam in Teynampet, Chennai, today and meet Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in person. During this meeting, discussions will focus on the forthcoming Assembly elections, campaign strategies, and coordinated action among all alliance partners.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Congress party was allocated 25 seats within the DMK alliance and won 18 of them, establishing its electoral influence. In this context, the Congress is expected to press for "more seats" than last time through this committee.

Further, there is speculation that the Congress may also seek a "share in governance" if the alliance returns to power, a topic that has stirred debate in political circles.

Following Wednesday's meeting, the DMK leadership is expected to hold talks with the other alliance parties as well. It remains to be seen whether today's meeting proceeds smoothly and whether the DMK agrees to the Congress's demands. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)