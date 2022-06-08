New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting and take suggestions to deal with targeted killings in Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Chowdhury said, "I appeal to PM Narendra Modi, keep your ego aside and convene an all-party meeting and take suggestions from everyone as to what steps need to be taken," said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

"These terrorists spare none--neither Hindus nor Muslims. But in recent days the targeted killings have taken a serious turn. During Congress' rule, the BJP never missed an opportunity to criticise us and our leadership. These two brave and strong leaders are leading the country now and all they did was abrogate Article 370 and said that Kashmir is free and free of terrorists. But today, the killings and terrorisms are active in Kashmir. This doesn't seem to stop. So this proves that the promises made to the public have failed. Again the exodus of Hindus in Kashmir has started and the non-Kashmiri are being killed. This situation narrates the failure of the Modi government," added the Congress leader.

There have been targeted killings of innocent civilians in Kashmir and the victims include members of the Kashmir Pandit community, civilians and people in government.

When asked about Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, he said, "Madam Sonia Gandhi is sherni (tigress). Modi Ji our sherni is not scared of you. Not just ED..... bring all A, B, C, D till Y, Z. We are not scared."

Chowdhury also demanded strict action against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial comments that drew condemnation from Islamic nations across the world.

According to him, if such "rhetoric" is allowed in India, it will only "tarnish" the country's image. Chowdhury said, "Strict action should be taken against those who are responsible for tarnishing the image of the country. Do not try to save them by making excuses. If such rhetoric is allowed in India, our image will be tarnished."

He stated that India as a country respects all religions and that makes it different from other countries.

Taking a dig at PM Modi for his silence on this matter, Chowdhury said, "Why didn't PM Modi say anything about this. His 'hypersonic' Twitter account is always active. So why silence on this matter when the other countries are criticising this matter?"

The BJP leader's remark drew sharp reactions from Gulf countries. India has said that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against minorities. (ANI)

