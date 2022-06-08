Mumbai, June 8: The Mumbai Traffic Police will start taking action against helmetless riders and pillion riders starting Thursday, June 9. Last month, a notification issued stated wearing a helmet is mandatory for pillion riders. It also said that violating the rule will attract a fine of Rs 500 and suspension of driving license for 3 months.

According to reports, traffic officials will not give warnings but will take strict action against helmetless riders and pillion. Sources from the police said that all the 50 traffic police chowkies across the city will be on alert in order to take strict action towards helmetless riders. Mumbai Traffic Police Makes Wearing of Helmets Mandatory for Pillion Riders.

After issuing a notification, the police had also given 15 days deadline to comply with the orders. Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Raktilak Roshan said, "Thursday onwards, two-wheeler riders and those riding pillions will face action if they are without helmets. We will suspend their licence for three months and impose a fine of Rs 500 on them," reports Free Press Journal.

He further added, "Also, there is no use even if people try to oppose it because it is a law enforced on all equally and everyone has to follow it. The traffic police will also issue challans and ask people to follow the law."

On Monday, Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey urged citizens to follow the rule regarding helmets and warned of strict action against violators.

