New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Days after infighting surfaced in the Uttarakhand Congress, its leadership on Monday tried to project a united front with former chief minister Harish Rawat saying "people will be the face of the party" in the upcoming assembly polls.

Top Uttarakhand Congress leaders including Rawat, AICC in-charge Devendra Yadav, PCC chief Ganesh Godiyal, CLP leader Pritam Singh were present at the party headquarters here to release the theme song for the Uttarakhand assembly elections.

Rawat, the Congress' campaign head in poll-bound Uttarakhand who had created a flutter in political circles by alleging non-cooperation from his organisation, was queried by reporters on the chief ministerial candidate but the veteran leader who is also a claimant was evasive in his reply.

"People will be the face and people are clearly asking for a change," he said.

Godiyal announced that AAP's state working-president Anant Chauhan, sitting Uttarkashi Zila panchayat head Deepak Gujran and former BJP MLA Mal Chand, had joined the party.

The Congress theme song targets the BJP and highlights the "failures" of the "double engine" policy of the saffron party.

The BJP, which is in power in Uttarakhand and at the Centre, has been claiming that its "double engine" model has been beneficial for the state's development.

With 'Teen Tigada, Kaam Bigada' as the punch line, the Congress' theme song attacks BJP for changing its chief minister in the state three times.

"People want a change in Uttarakhand and they are openly saying so," Rawat told reporters at the launch of the song.

Rawat said the theme song signals the importance of the 2022 elections.

"Today, we are seeking change not only for power but for the preservation of democracy to fight for the concept of development which has been distorted. The Centre has acknowledged the failure of the 'double engine' government by changing chief ministers thrice," he said.

Rawat, who is the campaign committee chief of the Congress in Uttarakhand, said one of the chief ministers, who was removed, was piloting the state budget as finance minister.

"This is an insult to parliamentary conventions and people were not told why changes happened. In 2013, the change of chief ministers happened because of failure of handling of the Kedarnath tragedy," he said.

"The double engine governance model failed in the state. Why the second chief minister was appointed remains a mystery. Only two people, the prime minister and Union home minister, know the reason behind the mystery.

"The third chief minister was also going to become a casualty but managed to stay. Uttarakhand is feeling a sense of insult," Rawat said.

He also said that Uttarakhand reported the highest COVID-19 death rate in the country and the BJP government mismanaged the coronavirus crisis.

Rawat said that "the punch line of the song is 'Teen Tigada Kaam Bigada' and that 'Uttrakhand mein nahi aayegi ab Bhajpa dobara' (the BJP will not return to power in Uttarakhand)".

Asked whether the 'one family, one ticket formula' would apply in the state, Rawat said, "No one said that. These things are decided by the party and the Congress Working Committee. This is not done at the state level. The party will decide."

Devendra Yadav said, "Some decisions have been taken in Punjab. We will discuss these matters, decide and let you know. People have decided who will come. The Congress is the first preference of the people of the state."

The Congress' Punjab unit has decided on the 'one family one ticket' formula in upcoming assembly polls.

