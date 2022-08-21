Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said written consent to name the Chandigarh international airport after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was given during the previous Congress government in Haryana.

Surjewala said while there was no disagreement earlier regarding the use of Bhagat Singh's name for the airport, the Punjab and Haryana governments had differences over the use of word Mohali.

The airport project was a joint venture of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the governments of Punjab and Haryana.

"Mann Sahab (Punjab CM), Instead of creating controversy without any reason, take out written papers of the time of the Congress government of Haryana. There was a written consent to build the Chandigarh airport in the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh," Surjewala tweeted in Hindi.

Surjewala said he hopes that the Haryana's BJP-JJP government has not agreed to use word Mohali in the airport's name.

The Punjab and Haryana governments on Saturday agreed to name the Chandigarh international airport after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The decision came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala held a meeting over this issue.

Chautala and Mann agreed to name it as "Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport", said an official statement of the Haryana government.

The Haryana deputy CM had said since Haryana had an equal share in its construction, the name of the city Panchkula should also be added to its name.

Chautala said he has sent a recommendation on behalf of the Haryana government to the Punjab government.

The naming of the Chandigarh international airport was earlier drawn into a controversy.

The Punjab government in 2017 had demanded that the airport should be named as "Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali".

The Haryana government had no objection to the use of Bhagat Singh's name but it had raised its concerns about the use of 'Mohali' in the airport's name.

