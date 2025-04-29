New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Conservation planning must take a holistic approach and ecological assets such as lakes and wetlands, which are critical for biodiversity and migratory birds, should also be given due importance, the country's top body for all wildlife-related matters has said.

In a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife, the members said conservation planning should not focus solely on a few flagship species.

"While tiger reserves receive significant attention, other ecological assets such as lakes and wetlands, which are critical for biodiversity and migratory birds, shall also be given due importance.

"Conservation planning must take a holistic approach, incorporating various ecosystem components rather than focusing solely on a few flagship species," read the minutes of the meeting uploaded on the environment ministry's Parivesh portal recently.

India is home to the largest population of wild tigers globally. The All-India Tiger Estimation 2022 recorded a minimum of 3,682 tigers, up from the 2,967 estimated in 2018.

On the other hand, despite the country having over two lakh wetlands larger than two hectares, only 102 have been notified (got legal protection).

The discussion at the meeting also touched upon infrastructure planning in forested and urban areas.

Members said the design of flyovers, bypasses, and alternative routes must consider ecological connectivity and wildlife corridors.

The impact of infrastructure development on species such as tigers and leopards must be carefully evaluated to ensure long-term ecological sustainability. Every decision shall be backed by thorough analysis and expert input, ensuring that environmental concerns are effectively balanced with developmental needs, they said.

Moreover, the conservation strategy must incorporate perspectives from multiple stakeholders, including local communities, revenue authorities and urban planners. Without such an integrated approach, conservation efforts may face challenges in execution, they said.

