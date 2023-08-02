New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The government has taken up a project to construct 6,000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees returning to the Valley, and a total of 880 flats have been constructed in the last three years, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

Sharing the information in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai pointed out that the move was taken up "due to improved security scenario in Kashmir Valley".

The Minister also clarified that "no Two Room Tenements (TRTs) were built in 2004".

However, Rai said, the tenements were constructed in the Jammu region (Purkhu, Muthi, Nagrota and Jagti) to accommodate the people who had migrated due to terrorism in the year 1989-1990 from their ancestral homes in Kashmir valley to Jammu.

"A total of 5,248 tenements were constructed in two phases till the year 2011. No new tenements for the above purpose have been built in the last 3 years," added the Minister.

Rai was responding to the query of Congress MP Akhilesh Prashad Singh who asked: "Whether in 2004, 5,242 Two-Room Tenements (TRTs) were built across several locations in Jammu including Jagti, Purkhu, Muthi and Nagrota under the Prime Minister Package of the previous Government for the Return and Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Migrants; and whether any new tenements have been built in the last three years." (ANI)

