Haridwar, Jul 29 (PTI) Authorities on Tuesday stopped the construction of a mosque in Sultanpur village of the Laksar area over alleged violation of norms.

Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit took the action on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had received complaints that the mosque's minars were about 250 feet, which is against the building norms.

Also Read | Vice President Election 2025: EC Publishes Booklet for Public Awareness on Vice Presidential Poll.

Dhami was approached by the villagers who were vexed with the alleged violation.

Dikshit said the construction of the mosque has been stopped and the matter is being investigated.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025 Date and Day: Is 15th August a Bank Holiday? Will Schools and Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Friday, August 15? FAQs on 79th Independence Day Answered.

He said he has sought land documents from the mosque management.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)